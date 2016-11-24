Concern grows for mother after tragic baby left outside Leeds church in Tesco Bag For Life

A newborn baby which died yesterday had been left outside a Leeds church inside a Tesco Bag For Life bearing the message: "It's What's Inside That Counts."

Police this afternoon released more details about the circumstances surrounding the tragic death as they renewed their appeal for the mother to come forward.

Police are appealing for the mother of a baby found abandoned outside a Leeds church

They said the white baby boy was wrapped in a towel and shirt when he was found outside the vicarage of St Peter's Church in Bramley by the vicar.

Paramedics tried without success to revive the baby, who was later pronounced dead at Leeds General Infirmary.

Floral tributes and teddy bears with messages for the baby have been left outside the church in Hough Lane since yesterday.

During a press conference, the detective leading the investigation said the primary concern at this stage was for the boy’s mother.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar said: “She’s certainly gone through a traumatic experience. What we know is she’s given birth and hasn’t sought any medical attention.

“We urgently need to trace her and make sure she gets all the relevant support and medical intervention that she is likely to need.”

A post mortem examination carried out today was unable to determine the cause of the full-term baby's death.

Police said the placenta was still attached when the baby was found, but the vicar had said he was cold to the touch when the discovery was made shortly before 9.20am yesterday.

The bag had been left next to the doorstep of the vicarage at some point after 10pm on Tuesday evening.

Det Chief Insp Bryar said: "We believe he was left at the vicarage sometime during the hours of darkness Tuesday into Wednesday and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw someone in the vicinity, possibly acting suspiciously, or in possession of this type of Tesco bag."

Officers have been speaking to local midwives in the hope of identifying the mother, but it is not clear whether she lives locally in Bramley.

Det Chief Insp Bryar said they did not know the circumstances in which the woman had given birth.

She said: “Although we can’t rule out the mother having successfully concealed this pregnancy from everyone she knows, we think there will be someone out who may know who she is.

"The death of this baby boy in these circumstances is a real human tragedy and we need to establish exactly how this situation has come about. The last thing we need is for that tragedy to be compounded by the ongoing risks to the mother which is why we urgently need to find her."

A bag, identical to the in which the baby was left, was shown by Det Chief Insp Bryar as she appealed for the public’s help.

She said: “Does anyone recognise that bag as one that has gone missing recently from their home or that someone they have suspicions about may have had access to?”

Anyone with information asked to contact police via 101 quoting log number 354 of November 23.