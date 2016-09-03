GP practice rated inadequate by CQC

A GP practice in Barnsley, placed in special measures following a CQC inspection in November, has been rated inadequate again and told it will be shut down unless it improves.

Inspectors visited Dr Swaminathan Ravi at Cope Street Surgery in an announced visit on July 1, but found the practice procedures were failing over safety, effectiveness and leadership, and were in need of improvement with regards to caring and responsiveness. The chief inspector of General Practice has now warned the practice could lose its license if improvements are not made within six months.

“We are taking action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service,” said Prof Steve Field. “This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms within six months if they do not improve. The service will be kept under review and if needed could be escalated to urgent enforcement action.”

Inspectors revisiting the site in July found there had been improvements since it was put in special measures, but it had deteriorated in other areas, a report published on Thursday said.

There were gaps in paperwork, the inspectors found, staff were unclear about reporting incidents and there was no evidence of performance comparison.

Inspectors did note that patients were positive about staff, and said they were treated with compassion and dignity, but said the practice had no clear leadership structure.