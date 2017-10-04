Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust says hello to new Chair

The new Chairman of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust has said she is 'delighted' to be joining a 'high performing' and 'successful' team.

Angela Schofield formally takes up her post on November 1, following ratification of her appointment by the Trust’s Council of Governors.

She joins as current Chairman Sandra Dodson bids farewell, having served the maximum term allowed.

Angela said: “I am delighted to be joining such a successful team. It’s a really high performing Trust which is committed to putting patients first and lives and breathes its values.

“It’s an interesting time in the NHS, with demand continuing to increase and a greater need for us to work together with key partners, especially in local authorities, to provide the best possible care for patients. We need to do the best we can with taxpayer’s money and continue to improve services.

“I’m really looking forward to working closely with staff, the Trust’s Governors and 18,000-strong Membership to help the Trust continue to provide healthcare services that’s right for the population we serve.”

Originally from Sheffield, Angela has significant leadership experience in the NHS.

Leaving her position as Chair of Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Dorset to join HDFT, Angela has moved back north to be closer to her family, and lives near Harrogate.

Dr Ros Tolcher, Chief Executive at HDFT, welcomed Angela to the Trust and bid farewell to Ms Dodson, thanking her for dedication.

She said: “The Chair and Chief Executive relationship is critical to the success of any organisation and I am really looking forward to working with Angela.

“Angela has a wealth of experience from her previous roles which will be of enormous benefit to the Trust.

“I would also like to recognise the contribution outgoing Chairman Sandra Dodson has made. Sandra has been an outstanding Chairman for the past nine years.

“The continued success of this organisation, its reputation and the values we work to are a reflection of her leadership, passion and dedication.”