Harrogate doctor raises £10,000 for Felix during 24 hour danceathon

A Harrogate GP has raised more than £10,000 by dancing non-stop for 24 hours.

Dr Sarah Craven, a GP at East Parade Surgery, took on the challenge to help six-year-old Felix Williams from Harrogate, who lives with a life-limiting neurological condition.

Matt Williams, Sarah Williams and Felix with Sarah Craven at the end of the danceathon. Picture: Adrian Murray (1710141AM8)

Dr Craven raised an incredible total of £10,127.01 during the challenge which took place at the weekend at Performax Gym on Cardale Park.

The money will make it possible for Felix and his Mum to spend five weeks in Canada next year attending the Health in Motion clinic.

They will undertake intense rehabilitation to build on the incredibly successful visit he made this summer.

Dr Craven said: “Felix needs intense physiotherapy and speech therapy to develop his abilities with the hope of gaining independence as he grows.

“Felix has an un-diagnosed condition affecting his development, mobility, speech and swallowing. He also has epilepsy.

“His recent visit to Canada improved his body and neck strength to an amazing level: He became able to hold his head and body whilst sitting unsupported on a chair-something he has never done before. His dribbling reduced by 90% and his fit frequency reduced too.”

During the event, eight dance teachers ran lessons in Broadway, TKO, Street Dance, Tap Dancing, Lindy Hop, Ballroom & Latin, Salsa & Bachata and Strut.

There was also a kids disco, grand raffle, tombola and online auction along with a cake and sweet stall, and Sunday morning breakfast of bacon sandwiches, waffles and pancakes.