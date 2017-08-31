How would you improve mental health services in Harrogate District?

Residents across the Harrogate District have been asked 'how they would improve mental health services in the area, while making the most of the money available'.

Health chiefs, carers, and patients have raised concerns over the future of mental health provisions in the area, after plans for a £16million in-patient mental health unit were put on hold.

But now NHS Harrogate and Rural District Clinical Commissioning Group (HaRD CCG) and Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) have invited people to have their say about what should be done.

Amanda Bloor, Chief Officer at HaRD CCG, said “We recognise the importance of good mental health services across Harrogate and equally the support needed for carers.

“We want to know what is important to people, what has worked well, and what needs improving to make sure services are financially sustainable in the future and most importantly meet the needs of local people. This is a priority to us all.

“Only by talking to people will we really be able to understand their opinions and experiences. At the end of the engagement period, feedback will be collated to inform the design and development of any future proposals.”

Plans to build a "state of the art" mental health facility, just off Beckwith Head Road in Harrogate, were given the green light in August last year.

But in July, TEWV and HaRD CCG took a joint decision to put the project on hold, in light of a £6.5million deficit in the CCG's budget.

Now, the two organisations are urging members of the public and groups in the community to voice their opinion in a series of focus groups, meetings and an open workshop.

People will also be able to have their say in writing until October 6.

For more information on how to get involved CLICK HERE