Kevin Sinfield tackles marathon

Former Leeds Rhinos skipper Kevin Sinfield is to take part in this year’s Yorkshire Marathon.

Kevin, 36, is taking on the challenge in York on October 8 to raise money for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, which supports children’s and cancer charities and is the legacy of the late Leeds fundraiser.

It will be the latest in a series of charity endurance events the seven-times Grand Final winner and former England captain has taken on since his playing days came to an end including the London Marathon and the Three Peak Challenge.

Kevin said: “Jane was a truly inspirational figure who showed what can be achieved. It’s an honour to be running for the appeal established in her name.”