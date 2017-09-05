Leeds woman who suffered two failed kidney transplants

A WOMAN who suffered two failed kidney transplants is desperate to get back on the donor register as she strives to raise awareness and cash for all organ donation and kidney research.

Janice Richardson, 54, of Horsforth, longs to live abroad but her dreams are on hold because her life is severely restricted by a strict dialysis regime. Mrs Richardson’s sister Angela, 52, donated one of her kidneys in a live donor transplant operation in October 2011. Mrs Richardson had to have That kidney had to be removed three months later when it failed due to a virus. Mrs Richardson went back on dialysis until the end of 2013 when she underwent an second kidney transplant operation following the death of a the donor, a man in his fifties. The transplanted kidney had to be removed after Mrs Richardson again suffered from a virus and contracted pneumonia. She now spends four hours three to four days as week on dialysis at Seacroft Hospital. Mrs Richardson said that she is currently too unwell to be allowed back on the transplant list. She said: “All I want is a normal life. I travelled the world when I was younger but now I feel trapped. I want my freedom back.” Mrs Richardson started charity www.bloominyorkshire.co.uk in 2015 with the aim of raising awareness and funds for organ donation and kidney research.