Search

Organ Donation Week: Harrogate dad says transplant 'transformed' his life

Mark Smith with his wife Caroline and daughters Emily (6) and Ellie (2). (1709051AM1)
Mark Smith with his wife Caroline and daughters Emily (6) and Ellie (2). (1709051AM1)
0
Have your say

As part of Organ Donation Week (September 4-10), the Harrogate Advertiser Series is backing an appeal for residents across the District to start a conversation that could save lives.

We want you to #DecideIfYou’reADonor and then tell your family.