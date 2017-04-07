Parking at a hospital? Make sure you have a pocketful of change

Patients and visitors must carry loose change for parking at four out of 10 hospitals, data shows.

A third of NHS trusts also do not allow people to pay for parking on exit - leaving them guessing how long they need to stay for.

In some parts of Yorkshire, no hospital car parks allow payment by credit or debit card, with motorists required instead to pay in cash, up front.

Sheffield fared worst in the region, with only seven per cent of car parks letting drivers pay when they leave, and none at all taking cards.

Cards are also not accepted at hospitals in Rotherham, Halifax or Huddersfield, according to the RAC, which collected data from 164 out of 206 hospital trusts in England, of whom 125 charged for parking.

Only a third of trusts allowed people to pay by card at all their hospital sites. A further quarter had the facility at some of their sites. One in three hospitals (32 per cent) allow people to pay on exit - enabling them to only pay for the exact length of their stay - while a further 28 per cent had this on some sites.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “Anyone arriving at hospital, be they a patient or visitor, have far more important things to worry about than paying for parking. It is for that very reason that things should be made as stress-free as possible - and that includes taking the pain out of paying to park.

“These figures show that in many cases it is still too difficult for people to pay to park when they make a visit to a hospital in England, with drivers still expected to carry pocketfuls of change in order to park legally.

“This is despite the advent first of credit and debit card payments, and now contactless and mobile payment technology.”

He said the new £1 coin would mean many machines need to be upgraded, which “provides a good opportunity for a wider range of payment options to be made available to drivers”.

Mr Williams added: “In the absence of free parking at hospitals in England, we believe parking should be made as stress-free as possible for people.”

Hospital parking in Wales and Scotland is largely free but patients in England are still forced to pay.

In December, a separate investigation found that NHS hospitals are making more money than ever from car park charges.

More than half charge disabled visitors and trusts make thousands every year in fines.

NHS trusts netted £120,662,650 in 2015/16 in car park charges, up from £114,873,867 the year before.

Some 27 trusts provided data on parking fines, showing they made £2,300,208 in fines over a four-year period. In 2015/16 alone, £635,387 was made from fining patients, visitors and staff on hospital grounds.