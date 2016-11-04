Police investigate bird of prey shooting

Police are appealing for information after a marsh harrier was found shot in Yorkshire.

The adult female marsh harrier was found badly injured in a field near Sledmere, on the borders between East and North Yorkshire in September of this year.

X-rays showed a damaged wing caused by shotgun pellets. Despite its injuries, three weeks of intensive care resulted in the bird making a full recovery and being released back into the wild.

PC Jez Walmsley, Wildlife Crime Officer for Ryedale, said: “All of the residents of Ryedale should be proud to share our environment with such magnificent birds of prey, and we should all strive to protect them.”

Police are appealing for anyone who has any information about the incident to contact them on 101 and then ask select option 2 and ask for PC Jeremy Walmsley or email jeremy.walmsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote reference number 12160164830.