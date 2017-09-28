Search

Postpartum psychosis: Mums open up on a mental illness that can lead to someone harming themselves or their baby

Hannah Bissett with her son Sebastian.
Giving birth and becoming a mum can be a daunting and challenging time for any woman – but for every one in one thousand, this transition is devastated by a serious and potentially life-threatening mental illness.

Awareness of postpartum psychosis has become more widespread since EastEnders featured a storyline revealing the full impact of the condition on Stacey Branning, one of the soap’s most popular characters played by Lacey Turner.