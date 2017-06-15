Retired 88-year-old GP still a Leeds gym regular

AN “INSPIRATIONAL” RETIRED Leeds GP who at 88-years-old still works out at a gym three times a week said he hopes to keep on running at 90 and beyond.

Dr Martin Berger of Adel, who arrives at his gym at 8am sharp every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, has clocked up more than 3,500 gym visits in 31 years and believes exercise is the key to a stress free life. He uses the rowing machine, treadmill and exercise bike on his regular trips to the gym at the Village Hotel on Otley Road, Headingley. Dr Berger, who also swims every Sunday in the pool at the Village Hotel gym, said: “At the moment I have no reason to stop.

“I have got an ambition to keep going until I’m 90 at least. It’s an important part of my life. It sets me up for the day. There’s no time to be miserable, it’s what you do. “Exercise is an answer to lots of people’s problems. It keeps you fit and free from stress. “When I have finished the gym I come home, make myself something to eat, read the newspaper and fall asleep for five or ten minutes in a chair. “I have been doing it for 30 years and it’s an important part of my life. I go there and I know everybody, it’s a good club to meet friends. Widower Dr Berger, whose wife Stella died aged 76 in 2006, worked as a GP in Cookridge and Holt Park for 42 years before retiring aged 70 in 1998. He has been using the Village gym for 20 years and before that he worked out at the gym at the former Post House Hotel in Bramhope for 11 years.

Freelance personal trainer Richard Scanlon, 41, has known Dr Berger for 19 years. Mr Scanlon said: “Martin Berger is one of the most inspirational people I have met. It is truly amazing. People who are a quarter of his age can’t even be bothered to go to the gym. “You can set your watch to the time Martin goes in that gym every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He doesn’t just talk about it, he walks the talk and not many people do that.”

