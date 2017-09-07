‘Statins reduce risk of dying of heart disease’

STATINS cut the risk of dying from heart disease by more than a quarter among men, according to the longest study of its kind.

The 20-year project examined data from 2,560 men taking part in a randomised clinical trial to test the effects of statins versus a placebo (dummy) drug.

All the men had very high levels of LDL “bad” cholesterol (higher than 4.9mmol/L) but had no evidence of heart disease at the start of the study.

Researchers from Imperial College London and the University of Glasgow found impressive results among those on statins, who were given the widely-prescribed type pravastatin.

They found that compared with the placebo, there was a 27% reduced risk of coronary heart disease, a 28% reduced risk of dying from coronary heart disease, and a 25% reduced risk of coronary “events” such as a heart attack.

There was also an 18% reduced risk of dying from any cause over the 20-year period.

Senior author Professor Kausik Ray, from Imperial’s School of Public Health, said: “For the first time, we show that statins reduce the risk of death in this specific group of people who appear largely healthy except for very high LDL levels.

“This legitimises current guidelines which recommend treating this population with statins.”

Prof Ray said people with lower levels of cholesterol, around 4mmol/L, who otherwise appear healthy, should also be treated with statins.

Professor Ray said: “This is the strongest evidence yet that statins reduce the risk of heart disease and death in men with high LDL.

“Our study lends support to LDL’s status as a major driver of heart disease risk, and suggests that even modest LDL reductions might offer significant mortality benefits in the long-term.

“Our analysis firmly establishes that controlling LDL over time translates to fewer deaths in this population.”

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “This research further demonstrates the benefits of statins for people who have high levels of cholesterol in their blood.

“It shows the enduring and long-term benefit of taking statins, including the extent to which they reduce the risk of dying from heart disease, which can only be seen in a study of this length.

“The role of cholesterol in causing heart disease has been disputed by some, but this paper provides yet more evidence of the link, and the benefits of statins to prevent heart disease.”