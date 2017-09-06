Tears shed over letter to Leeds kidney transplant patient

A PENSIONER whose life was transformed after a kidney transplant is keeping his donor’s daughter informed about how important her mother’s gift was.

Retired Yorkshire Television sound man Richard Williams, 66, of Chapel Allerton, Leeds, had suffered from kidney disease since 2001 and was on dialysis for two years from 2012.

His life was severely disrupted while on dialysis for two years before he underwent a kidney transplant in 2014 on the renal unit at St James’s Hospital in Leeds. Grandfather-of-four Mr Williams and his wife Lou, 57, have written to the donor’s family every year on the anniversary of the transplant.

The couple were delighted to get a first reply from the donor’s daughter earlier this month.

Mr Williams said: “The transplant has given me a second lease of life. We recognise it is a day of celebration for me but a day of mourning for them.

“We tell her what we have done over the past year. This year we have been to Germany, Belgium and Holland. “She has written back to say that’s what her mum would have wanted. She wished me luck and said enjoy your life.

“Obviously she misses her mum terribly, but she’s glad that her kidneys have been put to good use.

“It is a very touching letter. My wife burst into tears when she read it.”

IT is quick and easy to join the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Simply visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call the NHS Blood and Transplant 24-hour-a-day donor line on 0300 123 23 23. Letting your family know your organ donation decision will make it much easier for them to support what you want. Anyone can join the NHS Organ Donor Register, age and medical conditions are not necessarily a barrier to donation. The YEP would like to hear from any readers who have been inspired by the Be a Hero campaign to join the NHS Organ Donor Register. Please e mail: mark.lavery@ypn.co.uk.