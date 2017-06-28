VIDEO: Sir Vince Cable urges firms to back £1m Weston Park Cancer Charity 2020 For Business Appeal

Sir Vince Cable took time out of his campaign to become the next Liberal Democrat leader to urge business leaders to back a £1 million appeal boosting world leading cancer services in Sheffield.

He was the latest high profile guest speaker at an event to promote the Weston Park Cancer Charity's 2020 For Business campaign.

It aims to get 200 businesses across the Sheffield City Region to donate £5,000 each to Weston Park Cancer Charity to raise an additional £1 million for local cancer services by 2020 - launched last year by former FA chairman and ex Director General of the BBC Greg Dyke.

The money will be invested in projects to enable the city's Weston Park Hospital to remain at the forefront of cancer care.

York born Sir Vince, aged 74, who lost his wife to cancer, addressed the city's business community at a fundraising talk in conversation with Alfie Moore, of BBC Radio 4’s It’s a Fair Cop, held at Westfield Health, in Charter Row.

"We want businesses to give what, by their standards, is a fairly small sum of money and if we can get £1m it can provide crucial help around the hospital," said Sir Vince, a senior Lib Dem figure for over 20 years, who won back his Twickenham seat at the recent General Election.

Sir Vince Cable in conversation with Alfie Moore backing the Weston Park Cancer Charity's 1m 2020 For Business Appeal at Westfield Health in Sheffield.

"I agreed to do this fundraiser before I knew I was going to be a politician again. I've got an emotional connection - I lost my late wife to cancer so I work with cancer charities."

The ex- business secretary and a former President of the Board of Trade, looks certain to head the party after all of other senior Lib Dems have ruled themselves out of the race for a new leader to replace Tim Farron.

Weston Park Hospital is one of only four specialist cancer hospitals in the country and treats patients from all over South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and North Derbyshire – a population of almost 1.8million people.

It is feared that one in two people - born since the 1960’s - will develop cancer in their lifetime, so the number of people requiring cancer services will continue to increase rapidly.

The Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity's 2020 appeal was kicked off last year by now former FA chairman and ex Director General of the BBC Greg Dyke, who is also a patron of Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity,

He said: “As a business community we have the power to pull together and make a meaningful and lasting difference to cancer patients in this region,” he said.

“For the benefit of cancer patients both now and in the future, I urge you to support this campaign.”

