Why police and 'casualties' will descend on a Yorkshire hospital tomorrow

A live exercise involving police and a number of "casualties" will test Hull Royal Infirmary's emergency response tomorrow.

Police, fire, ambulance, and the voluntary sector will take part in Operation Falcon in Londesbrough Street led by a team from Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

It's been six months in the planning and is not in response to recent terror events in London or Manchester, the trust said. The hospital is one of just 11 adult major trauma centres in the country.

Organisers aren't revealing details of the "as live" exercise but they say people will notice ambulances starting to arrive bringing "casualties" - played by Bishop Burton College students.

A drone supplied by Humberside Fire and Rescue will be used to film the exercise, which has been planned not to interfere with the hospital's emergency department.

Assistant Director of Planning Alan Harper said: “Exercise Orange Falcon will not only test the inter-agency agreements and processes we have in place should there be a major incident, but crucially it will also test the personal response of individuals to a situation which is unknown, urgent and constantly changing.

“Many people are giving up their own time to take part in the exercise, for which we’re incredibly grateful."