Yorkshire man one of the first in UK to be injected with his own fat cells to cure pain

A new therapy is seeing people injected with their own fat cells to treat damaged joints. Catherine Scott reports.

Yorkshireman John Wakefield has become one of the first patients to receive a new therapy harnessing the healing properties of his own fat cells.

John from Shiptonthorpe, had new breakthrough know as Lipogems therapy at The Regenerative Clinic in Harley Street London.

Fat contains lots of blood vessels and natural repair cells (adipose pre-cursor stem cells). The adipose pre-cursor stem cells are extracted from your own fat, prepared using the Lipogems technology and injected directly into the affected area (for example hip, knee or elbow).

These prepared cells trigger a natural healing response within the body where they detect injury and attach themselves to damage. At this point they react and begin to regrow tissue.

John, 55, had been experiencing severe joint pain.

As an active person he’d found that his regular five-a-side football games coupled with his day job working in retail in a shop in Market Weighton had taken their toll with two bad cartilage defects.

“I was devastated that I was no longer able to play football and that my constant pain had inhibited my ability to work. I was relying heavily on medication and so I used the internet to seek out the most up-to- date treatment where I found The Regenerative Clinic. Only four weeks after my treatment I’ve already had a 20-minute pain free ramble. I can’t wait to get out there and get active again – I’m pain free and I’m excited to take up my new sport of cycling. I can’t believe it was so easy with no operation and in-and-out within a day.”

Professor Adrian Wilson, a leading global expert in orthopaedic surgery, and the foremost pioneer of Lipogems leads the team.

“I have seen the remarkable potential of this treatment first hand. This is a new-to-the-UK procedure with potentially incredible results for patients. It is very exciting to be at the forefront of applying this new therapy but the real satisfaction comes in giving people back the joints that they used to have.”

The day case procedure takes around one hour and is less invasive compared to traditional methods of joint replacement. Patients can return to normal activity after a day or so compared to the months of recovery associated with traditional joint replacement.

Lipogems adipose tissue therapy is when small amounts of fatty (adipose) tissue are taken from areas of the body, such as the stomach or thighs.

Using a special process, cells are extracted from this tissue and injected into areas of the body that have become damaged through wear and tear, injury, or disease.

Initial consultation costs £250 and the treatment can cost up to £5,000

www.theregenerativeclinic.co.uk