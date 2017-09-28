Heartbroken pet owner forced to 'carry dead dog home' in a bag after brutal attack

A devastated dog owner was forced to carry his pet home in a plastic bag after it was brutally attacked and killed on the street.

The man was walking his 'small Yorkie' around this afternoon when it was reportedly attacked by a German Shepard.

The attack happened earlier today (s) A post, which has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, said that the man's dog was on an extended lead when the 'upsetting' attack happened.

The post read: "This poor man has had his dog killed by a large black and tan Alsation, running around his little Yorkie dog was on a extended lead.

"The Alsation went for it got it in its mouth and shook it from side to side, such a upsetting scene.

"Two young girls came running round corner looking for the Alsation and called it to them and ran off. "Bless this man he had to put his little dog in a bag and carry it home."

The woman has now urged dog owners in the Sheffield area to be careful after the attack on Hall Road. The post has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook with users offering their condolences to the man.