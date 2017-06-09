Heatwave set to hit Leeds next week

After a week of very unsettled weather summer is set to return next week in style.

From the early part of next week onwards temperatures will start to rise steadily day by day and by next weekend the city will be basking in hot wall-to-wall sunshine.

According to forecasters a change in the jet stream will see a huge area of high pressure sitting over the UK bringing with it plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures.

By Thursday and Friday next week temperatures will be in the low 20s and by the weekend we'll be enjoying temperatures of 25C or higher.

The current long-range forecast suggests the good weather will stick around for a good few days making it the longest warm spell of the year so far.

But it's not such a good forecast for the World Series Triathlon events in Leeds this weekend.

Saturday is predicted to be wet and blustery, affecting the Go Tri, junior and para races in Roundhay Park.

While Sunday will be a warmer 18 degrees, mainly cloudy with some sunny spells during the main age-group and elite races.