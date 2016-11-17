Heavy delays on M62 after eight-vehicle crash

Commuters using motorways in West Yorkshire this morning face heavy delays after an eight-vehicle crash on the M62.

Highways England said the collision happened at around 7am today (Thursday), on the M62 westbound between junctions 31 at Normanton, Wakefield, and 30 at Oulton, Leeds.

Two lanes are currently closed between the junctions and there are also severe delays between junction 32 at Pontefract and Castleford and junction 30.

A Highways England spokesperson said: "Our Traffic Officers are working with West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service at the incident."