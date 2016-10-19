‘Hedonistic’ chocolate proves a sweet deal for Hotel Chocolat

Consumer demand for “hedonistic chocolate” has helped drive up sales and profits at Hotel Chocolat, with the firm gearing up for its best ever Christmas.

The luxury chocolate chain said sales rose 12 per cent to £91.1m in the year to June 26, with pre-tax profits rising from £2.9m to £8.2m.

The group, which listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market in May, added that sweet treats made with less sugar were also proving popular.

“We see an increasing trend that consumers want uncompromisingly delicious and hedonistic chocolate that’s also made with responsible amounts of sugar,” Hotel Chocolat said.

Founded in 1993, Hotel Chocolat runs 81 stores, a hotel in St Lucia and restaurants in London and Leeds.

The company’s co-founder and chief executive Angus Thirlwell said: “Our plans for the peak winter season are well set and I am confident that our Christmas ranges will be our best ever, as customers continue to appreciate our ‘more cocoa, less sugar’ approach throughout all our categories.”

The group also benefited from a Father’s Day campaign, Better Than Socks, and plans to launch a new website next year.