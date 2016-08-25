Henry Boot reports big leap in profits

​​Construction and property firm Henry Boot reported a​ ​strong ​first half and said it has seen no fall out from the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

The Sheffield-based group said pre-tax profit ​leapt​ ​49​ per cent to £​21m in ​the six months to June 30 thanks to ​earlier than anticipated land sales​ and ​good ​progress on ​its​​ ​commercial property developments​.

Chief executive John Sutcliffe said the redevelopment of the Terry’s Chocolate Factory in York was one of the group’s star performers.

“The Chocolate Factory in York is going particularly well and we have started selling the finished flats. We have got 20 to 30 completed and we have reservations for another 40 to 50,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful redevelopment. The company that we are using - PJ Livesey - hats off to them. They are specialists in that style of development, such as Victorian hospitals. It’s stunning.”

The site will have 170 flats in total, ranging from one bedroom to three bedroom apartments.

The group said the result of the EU referendum in June gave rise to widespread, cautious predictions regarding future activity​ ​levels within the UK focused property and construction sectors.

​​However, two months after the vote, the ​b​oard’s​ ​expectations are unchanged.

“If you’d asked me two months ago, I’d have said I think it’s going to be terrible,” said Mr Sutcliffe .

“The reality is it’s ok. Deals are coming to fruition as we’d have expected. i don’t think we’re out of the woods yet. At the moment it’s a bit like 1939 - it’s the phoney war.”

Chairman Jamie Boot added: “Henry Boot is inextricably connected to the UK property market, whether that be housebuilding, commercial​ ​development, construction or plant hire. Two months after the EU referendum, it is probably a little early to judge how​ ​the UK property market will react over the longer term​. H​owever, our experience is that the trading activity and any​ ​deals we had in progress are proceeding as envisaged and the future pipeline is coming to fruition as we would have​ ​expected.​“

The group said ​​its commercial development pipeline ​should ensure the firm is cash generative over the next two years​.

​“S​hould the post referendum world prove to be​ ​more turbulent than we are experiencing at the moment, these internally generated funds should provide the​ resources ​to acquire competitively priced opportunities for the next cyclical growth phase​,​”​ said Mr Boot.​

​​The group said it was pleased to see ​that ​the larger commercial development schemes ​it has been preparing for some time are​ ​now finally on site​.

Revenue for the period ​jumped 35 per cent to £107​m​ as a result of higher land sales and increased property​ ​development activity, ​which was ​slightly offset by delayed construction turnover.

Analyst Daniel Cowan at Investec said: “Henry Boot has reported a strong first half with all divisions contributing to adjusted earnings per share growth of 53 per cent year on year.

“With the long-term effects of the EU referendum still unclear, management note current trading has so far been largely unaffected. The group’s visibility continues to improve through accelerating land planning consents as well as important progress with the commercial development pipeline.

“Management note business has been largely unaffected by the Brexit vote even if longer-term uncertainty persists. After an initial pause, activity is normalising in the housing market, while development projects have proceeded as planned.”

Analyst Robin Hardy at Shore capital added: “In common with the house builders themselves, Boot reports a brief hiatus in the immediate aftermath of the leave vote but a broad return to activity levels prior to June 23.”