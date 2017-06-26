Here's why there will be no Glastonbury Festival in 2018

Glastonbury 2017 finished with a huge headline performance by Ed Sheeran on Sunday.

And as festival-goers leave the site ahead of a massive clean-up operation, they're faced with the disappointment of knowing they won't be returning next summer.

2018 has been officially designated as a 'fallow' year by organiser Michael Eavis, a practice which allows the family dairy farm to recover from damage to the land.

The last time the event took a break was in 2012, and it will return in 2019, just one year before the festival's 50th anniversary in 2020.

However, revellers can register for tickets for free on the official event website.