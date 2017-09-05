Hero Leeds bus driver comes to rescue of girl late for school

A bus driver has been hailed a hero after coming to the rescue of a distressed girl late for her first day at high school.

The driver of the number 16 First Bus is said to have halted his journey this morning to call and pay for a taxi for the girl after it emerged she had been waiting for her bus at the wrong side of the road.

Lynsey Jaye's post on Facebook

A post on Facebook by one of the passengers on the bus, Lynsey Jayes, about driver’s kind-hearted actions has been going viral as it touches the hearts of people across the city.

Within three hours this morning it had already been liked 1,400 times and shared 450 times.

Speaking the the Yorkshire Evening Post, Lynsey, 33, said she had been taking her children to school when the bus pulled into the Bramley Shopping Centre stop and she heard the driver asking someone if they were ok.

“Then he got out of the cab so we all began to get a bit curious to what was going on. Outside there was a young girl clearly upset, she looked about 11/12 years old perhaps.

"He spoke to her outside for a few minutes then as he walked back on the bus he was saying to her: ‘Don’t worry, we will get you to school on time’.”

She said the driver then asked his bus passengers for a taxi number and arranged with the firm for her to be picked up from nearby Tesco store. Lynsey said he then walked the girl to the shop and gave her enough money to cover the fare.

Lynsey said: “It was just lovely to see, it certainly made everyone on the bus smile and he certainly brightened up a very wet and miserable morning.

“I took the photo and shared it on Facebook in the hope someone might recognise him and he would get the praise he deserves. He did it so modestly and without causing a fuss.

“It’s gone a bit crazy. My phone is buzzing constantly and everyone is just as impressed at his actions as I was."

Hundreds of comments have been left on Lynsey’s post by people rushing to praise the driver.

Elizabeth Tait wrote: “A true real gentleman not many like him respect to him."

Lesley Coles said: “What a lovely man, well done him” and Samuel Jones simply wrote: “What a true hero.”

The YEP has approached First Bus Group for a comment.

Do you know who the driver was? Email joanna.wardill@ypn.co.uk or phone 0113 2388505.

