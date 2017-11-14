High Court to rule on retired Yorkshire chief constable's row with police commissioner

Have your say

A High Court judge is preparing to deliver a ruling on a dispute between a retired police chief and a police and crime commissioner.

Mark Gilmore, former chief constable of West Yorkshire, complained that West Yorkshire police commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson unfairly failed to decide whether he had a case to answer after misconduct allegations were made.

He has asked Mr Justice Supperstone to order Mr Burns-Williamson to make a case-to-answer decision.

Mr Burns-Williamson says Mr Gilmore's claim is disingenuous.

Mr Justice Supperstone analysed rival arguments at a High Court trial in London earlier this month and is scheduled to give a ruling on Tuesday.

Lawyers said the judge would have to decide whether legislation required a police commissioner to make a case-to-answer decision when the officer under investigation had retired.

Mr Gilmore's retirement as chief constable was announced during the summer of 2016.

He had been suspended in 2014 following allegations about his relationship with a car dealership.