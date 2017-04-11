High Speed Rail College hires local firm to deliver course needs

Highfield Qualifications has been appointed to develop a range of learning programmes to be delivered at the town’s soon-to-open National College for High Speed Rail (NCHSR).

The organisation is leading the project to turn an apprenticeship curriculum developed by rail businesses into government-recognised and funded learning pathways.

Both the apprenticeship and higher education routes, to be delivered at the NCHSR’s newly built, state-of-the-art campuses in Doncaster and Birmingham, will give students the skills to work on a range of high-speed rail projects, including HS2, at a time when the industry faces a shortfall in skilled recruits of nearly 70,000.

The apprenticeship programme is due to launch this autumn and the HE qualification in September 2018, with the college already being inundated with applications.

Jason Sprenger, Highfield chief executive, said: “The NCHSR has been established to help address the skills shortages in the rail industry, so it’s important that its learning programmes and qualifications are developed to a level that sets new standards for the sector both domestically and internationally.

“While we are delighted that Highfield was chosen after a rigorous tender process, we are also excited to be participating in such a landmark project for Doncaster and indeed for the UK.”

Clair Mowbray, chief executive of the college, said: “The UK needs at least 69,000 engineers and technicians every year to make up for the current shortfall in the sector. At the National College for High Speed Rail we are preparing to play a proactive part in tackling this shortage.”