High winds keep North Yorkshire firefighters busy overnight

Farm buildings at a property near Malton caught fire last night when high winds caused flames from a bonfire to spread.

North Yorkshire Fire Service were called out to the village of Acklam at around 7.15pm to reports of a large fire involving agricultural building.

A water bowser from Tadcaster was taken to the scene as crews from Malton, York and Acomb worked to bring the blaze under control.

A spokesman said: "This was caused by an accidental spread from a bonfire due to the high winds."

The service received a number of other calls last night as Storm Ophelia continued to cause disruption across the region.

Crews from Pickering and Sherburn responded to reports of a fire at Hawthorn Avenue in Malton shortly before 9pm.

They found a PVC door curtain had blown into a security light, but the fire was out by the time they arrived.

Firefighters from Acomb were dispatched to Hunters Way in York at 9.15pm when a tree crashed into a property, breaking through one of the windows.

And another crew was called upon to help remove a sign in Commercial Street, Malton, that was hanging dangerously over a footpath due to the high winds.