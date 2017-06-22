History in safe hands as Minster carves out its future

It is one of civilisation’s earliest crafts and the intricate skills of stonemasons have helped to preserve the fabric of York’s ancient Minster for centuries.

Now, the restoration and maintenance of the cathedral will continue far into the future, thanks to the creation of three new stonemasonry apprenticeships, funded by a £170,000 grant from a Yorkshire Freemasons province.

The three apprenticeships are being introduced over three years, with each individual learning their craft in the cathedral’s stoneyard alongside award-winning craftspeople, while studying part-time at York College.

Funding is being given in memory of Iain Ross Bryce, a former Provincial Grand Master of Yorkshire North and East Ridings Freemasons, who died in June 2015.

The grant from the masonic province, comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons and their families from across England and Wales.

The first apprentice to benefit from the grant is 27-year-old Lewis Morrison, who joined the cathedral in August 2016 after completing an NVQ Level 2 stonemasonry qualification at York College.

Mr Morrison, who moved to York from Aberdeen in 2015 to start his stonemasonry course, said: “I have an arts based background with a BA in fine art printmaking and was looking for a career which was practical and creative.

“After completing my course, I knew I wanted to work in the heritage sector and obviously jumped at the opportunity to work at one of the world’s great medieval cathedrals.

“The apprenticeship offers me the opportunity to develop my skills working alongside some of the country’s most talented craftspeople.”

Lewis is currently working on his first carving as part of the cathedral’s South Quire Aisle project, which will involve restoring and conserving glass and stone in the aisle’s 15 bays over the next 11 years.

The apprenticeships in architectural stonemasonry last for four years and include training in stone conservation and repair techniques and fixing masonry on site.

The team uses traditional hand tools and the same techniques passed down over centuries by masons working at the cathedral.

Individuals also complete a Level 3 NVQ course in banker masonry at York College.

John David, master mason at York Minster, said: “We’re hugely grateful to the Masonic Charitable Foundation for the donation.

“Investing in future generations of craftspeople is something we’re committed to at the Minster and the funding allows us to provide young people with specialist training while investing in the fabric and future of this ancient building.”

Interviews for the second apprenticeship are due to take place this summer, with recruitment for the third role taking place in 2018.

Janet Bryce, the widow of Iain Ross Bryce, said: “As a long-standing Yorkshire Freemason, the heritage of this county was very close to my husband’s heart. He would have been absolutely delighted to see these new apprentices safeguarding the future of York Minster.”

