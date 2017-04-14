The leaves were long, the grass was green, The hemlock-umbels tall and fair,

And in the glade a light was seen, Of stars in shadow shimmering.

Dennison Centre in Hull where Tolkein stayed - it was a military hospital in 1917.

The words are taken from The Fellowship of the Ring, written by Tolkien who arrived in East Yorkshire, 100 years to the day, next Wednesday.

But researchers say it is unlikely that Edith actually danced among the hemlock in Roos - which has an unpleasant mousy smell.

More likely it was cow parsley, whose frothy white heads, fitted the description of the plants being like a cloud or mist.