Hollinrake 'delighted' to be re-elected as Thirsk and Malton MP

Conservative candidate Kevin Hollinrake has said he is delighted to have been re-elected to serve as MP for Thirsk and Malton.

Mr Hollinrake secured an overwhelming majority, with 33,572 votes. The closest candidate was Labour's Alan Avery who picked up 14,571 votes.

Mr Hollinrake said: "I'm delighted to have been re-elected to serve as the MP for Thirsk, Malton and Filey. Will do my very best for all my constituents."

Kevin Hollinrake was born and brought up in the constituency and lives near Easingwold with his wife Nikky, four children and three dogs.

Full vote breakdown for Thirsk and Malton:

Kevin Hollinrake (Con): 33,572

Alan Avery (Lab): 14,571

Dinah Keal (LD): 3,859

Toby Horton (UKIP): 1,532

Martin Brampton (Grn): 1,100

John Clark (Lib): 753