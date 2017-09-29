Hollywood superstar Russell Crowe visits Yorkshire Tea's Harrogate headquarters

Gladiator star Russell Crowe prepared for his concert in Leeds tonight by visiting Yorkshire Tea.

The star dropped by for a tea break with his band, the Indoor Garden Party, on their way to perform at the historic City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds.

Oscar-winning actor Russell is well known for his appreciation of Yorkshire; the sport, the scenery and the tea; which meant our fair county was straight on the list when he planned his UK & Ireland tour with Indoor Garden Party to celebrate the release of new album, The Musical, which has topped the album charts on iTunes and Amazon this week.

Russell and his band mates, Scott Grimes, Alan Doyle, Carl Falk, Lorraine O’Reilly and friends surprised staff at Taylors of Harrogate with an impromptu visit. The band toured the HQ and performed songs from their new album to a packed office of fans.

Shortly after his visit, Yorkshire Tea followed the band to Leeds for the concert, where staff will give out free brews from Little Urn and specially made boxes of Crowe’s Tea to lucky audience members.

Dom Dwight, Marketing Director at Yorkshire Tea said: “There are an extraordinary amount of stars who love a proper brew and regularly sing Yorkshire Tea’s praises. When we get a chance to say thank you, we like to do it properly!

“It was a complete surprise for staff when Russell and the band parked up their tour bus for a tea break on their way to the City Varieties.

"We can’t thank them enough for dropping by and treating us to a performance. Coincidentally it was the day after we celebrated Yorkshire Tea’s 40thbirthday, so the band’s visit signified our second ‘Indoor Garden Party’ of the week!”