Holy Moly to take diners into Deep South

A restaurant inspired by the Deep South is hoping to see its tables regularly snapped up with a unique menu that also offers crocodile burgers.

Holy Moly’s Deep South Kitchen will serve up authentic ‘soul food’ ranging from grits, gumbo and biscuits with gravy along with specialities such as crocodile meat.

The new restaurant, from the creators of Huckleberry’s American Diner, has opened up in Yeadon and Flaxton, York.

Simon Robinson and Ben Jones will create dishes inspired by the flavours of Mississippi, Louisiana, Memphis, Nashville, Alabama and New Orleans.

Mr Robinson said: “We’re aiming to take our customers on a real road trip through America’s Deep South.

“We wanted to introduce something completely different for diners and move away from traditional American diner type food.

“We’ve seen a growing trend in burger joints opening, a love of ‘dirty food’ and endless steak and chicken diners opening all serving the same food.

“So the logical step for us was to delve even further into US food, and Deep South food is absolutely delicious.”

Holy Moly’s will cater for 100 diners and the restaurant is on the hunt for chefs and servers.

“Food quality and authentic taste is the main priority rather than portion size meaning this will be a real destination dining experience,” Mr Jones said.

The menu will also feature what Holy Moly’s is calling ‘challenge dishes’. There will be five man v food contests available including the Meat Marathon which carries a £100 cash reward if completed inside 40 minutes and the Termigator, an 8lb challenge featuring two cajun ‘gator’ burgers.

Food challenges at both Holy Moly’s restaurants have been designed by competitive eater Adam Moran.