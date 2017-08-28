Homemade carts take to the cobbles in York

It is a case of Blue Peter meets road racing and it has produced a colourful and entertaining spectacle along one of York’s famous cobbled streets on a scorching summer’s day.

The Autohorn Micklegate Soapbox Challenge is taking place today on one of the Medieval city’s most well-known streets for a second year, drawing rows of onlookers as competitors in fancy dress wheel out their decorated homemade carts to try and set the fastest time.

The Islanders team takes to the track.

Imaginations have run riot to create some eye catching designs on four wheels, with the ‘Royal Hair Force’, Noddy and Toy Story inspired carts among those released down a five-metre start ramp in order to pick up speed and hurtle along the downhill cobbled road towards Ouse Bridge.

Some contestants have fared better than others and one conspicuous casualty was a rider in full Evel Knievel costume and painted cart, who crashed out part way down the hay bale lined track but emerged seemingly unhurt.

Today’s event was started by Boyzone singer Shane Lynch and visitors can enjoy live music, a food court, fairground rides and a display of supercars.

'Evel Knievel' from Team Northern Scavengers endured a rough ride.