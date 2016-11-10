Homes evacuated after sink hole opens up in Ripon

Homes were evacuated after a sinkhole opened up behind two houses.

Two fire crews were called to evacuate seven homes in Magdalen's Road, Ripon, at around 11.25pm last night (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was injured in the incident.

The hole measured approximately 20-metres by 10-metres and the service said its depth was not known.

Firefighters are returning to the scene this morning.

In February 2014, a sinkhole opened up underneath a home in a neighbouring street - Magdalen's Close.