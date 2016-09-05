Honour-based violence support service in Leeds gets £50k funding boost

Honour-based violence victims in Leeds will now get more help to overcome the traumatic ordeals they have faced thanks to a £50,000 grant.

Victims will have access to a new, one-to-one support service from Karma-Nirvana, which has been awarded the grant over two years by the Lloyds Bank Foundation.

The charity supports victims from a range of backgrounds including those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender or disabled, and those pregnant through incest, forced marriage and rape.

The grant will go towards the costs of employing an independent, honour-based violence advocate, who will support survivors through the process of removing themselves from abusive and threatening situations and taking control of their lives.

Anup Manota of Karma Nirvana said: “Victims are very isolated and can live in constant fear of the reprisals from deciding to leave an abusive situation. We aim to fill the gap to meet needs of victims so they can progress to not just survive, but to thrive on to peace and happiness on their personal journey.”

With the funding, the charity can provide the specialist support needed to help victims build their self-esteem and recover from poor health.

Paul Streets of the Lloyds Bank Foundation, said: “Fundraising for small and medium-sized charities is increasingly precarious at a time of government cuts and economic uncertainty. That is why Lloyds Bank Foundation is helping organisations like Karma Nirvana continue the impressive work they do, making a real impact on the lives of those who need it most.”

Karma Nirvana also provides a helpline and offers support to young people at schools while raising awareness of the issues surrounding forced marriage and honour violence.