Honouring the brave and the young

On Friday, Yorkshire’s Children of Courage will be recognised. Catherine Scott speaks to three of the incredible finalists.

When most 11-year-old boys will be out on their bikes or playing on an Xbox, Joey Johnson is helping to look after his big brothers and little sister.

Jo’s twin brothers Jack and Charlie, now 13, were born very prematurely at just 27 weeks. As a result they both have complex needs.

Jack has cerebral palsy, learning difficulties and developmental delay. Charlie has autism, epilepsy, cortical visual impairment, learning difficulties and developmental delay.

“Joey looks after his older brothers so much,” says his proud mum Karen. “He helps them with many simple tasks like dressing, getting breakfast, getting into the car, getting onto the school bus, just everyday things that other children can do by themselves.

“These are just a few examples of the things he does: The list could be much longer.”

Hayden Connett, from Halifax, has raised �24,000 for the charity that supports his younger brother, who was born with a rare genetic condition.

When Charlie has a seizure, he takes Jack and his three-year-old sister Megan away from the room to keep it quiet.

“When Charlie has a meltdown, Joe is often the one to calm him down with his distraction techniques but other times he has been known to pick his little sister up (without being asked) and take her away from the situation because he hasn’t wanted her to see Charlie lashing out or getting hurt,” says Karen, from Ossett.

“I never have to ask him to do anything, he just automatically seems to know what needs doing and when. And Megan seems to have started to do the same thing. It is such a great help to us and I do worry sometimes that he is growing up too quickly.”

Joe is a finalist in the Young Carer category in this Friday’s Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards, the annual event aimed at recognising the achievements of some of the county’s bravest young people.

Another finalist is George Marriott in the fundraiser aged 13 to 18 category after he was nominated by his consultant Dr Paul Dimitri.

George was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour called a craniopharyngioma at the age of just eight years.

But for George the brain tumour was really just the start of his problems. Surgeons managed to remove the tumour is 2012 but as a result George has sustained considerable damage to his pituitary gland and hypothalamus, meaning that he needs multiple pituitary hormone replacement therapy.

This means daily injections of growth hormone, multiple tablets, an injection pump that delivers hydrocortisone, and regular testosterone injections through puberty.

“George suffers with considerable fatigue as a result of his therapy, yet despite this, I am amazed at what he has achieved in his life so far,” says Dr Dimitri.

After his diagnosis and surgery, George embarked on raising money for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity. He has raised £29,000 by organising events for the hospital, including a fun run, where he organised the participation of 100 of his family and his friends, cake bakes for which he baked over 200 cakes, and auctions where he managed to enlist television auctioneer James Lewis.

George has also been an advocate onbehalf of the Children’s Hospital charity by raising awareness. George was one of the voices of the Sheffield Children’s Hospital/Radio Sheffield scanner appeal, helping to raise £500,000 for the hospital.

As junior captain of his golf club, George has helped to organise charity events and is also keen to raise awareness of the challenges faced by young people coming to hospital and dealing with illness.

He even gave a presentation at the British Society of Endocrinology and Diabetes Conference 2015 in Sheffield to highlight ‘a patient’s journey’.

“I was there and there was not a dry eye in the room,” says Dr Dimitri. George is an active member of the patients’ forum at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where his input is encouraged, and he took part in the interviews for the new Chief Executive. He is a supporter and member of the South Yorkshire branch of the Pituitary Foundation, ensuring that child and adult patients receive the best support with managing their condition.

Despite the challenges George faces on a daily basis, including incredible fatigue and having missed two years of school, he achieved all A*s and As in his GCSEs and four As in A levels Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics.

He has just started a chemistry degree at Sheffield University – again with a view to helping others.

“He wants to go into drugs research because of what he has been thought over the years,” says proud mum Rachel. “He has been through so much but he has never complained. He doesn’t see himself as anything special but he is.”

Nominating George, Dr Dimitri said: “I am proud to have known George as his doctor and have great respect for him. I have watched him grow to become a fine young man who puts others first.

“George has done some amazing things and even when he is having periods of feeling low, he never feels sorry for himself and always puts others before him.”

Hayden Connett is only ten and yet works tirelessly to raise awareness and money for his little brother’s condition. Lewis was born in 2013 with Apert syndrome and has undergone many operations and lengthy hospital stays in Alder Hey children’s hospital and Hayden decided in late 2015 that he wanted to raise funds for them to say thank you for all the care the hospital have given his little brother.

In 2016 he took part in a duathlon in Portugal, organised two charity evenings, went to London with his school choir singing in many places including St Paul’s Cathedral and 10 Downing Street. His commitment has led to him becoming an Alder Hey Children’s Charity Ambassador. In 2016, with the help of his family and friends, he has raised £24,000. He has spoken in front of an audience of potential major funders at Claridge’s Hotel, which raised over £80,000.

“His commitment to educate other people from young to old about his brother’s condition and the work of Alder Hey is truly inspirational,” says mum Donna from Halifax.

Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards was started in 2011 by the St. James’s Place Foundation. Last year’s awards raised more than £50,000 for needy children and groups. This year’s awards ceremony takes place on Friday at the Royal Armouries, Leeds. For a list of winners see Saturday’s The Yorkshire Post.