Horse trials boss appointed chair of Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Bramham Park owner Nick Lane Fox has been appointed as the new chairman of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

The organisation, which is best-known for running the Great Yorkshire Show, announced the new role for Mr Lane Fox today.

The Great Yorkshire Show has continued to flourish over the last eight years as the showground has become established as a leading events venue in the UK.

He takes up the position vacated by Simon Theakston who has stepped down after eight years as the Society’s chairman in accordance with the organisation’s constitution.

Mr Theakston, who runs Masham’s Theakston Brewery and remains a member of the Society’s governing body, is credited with leading the Society through one of the most exciting and innovative periods in its history.

Nigel Pulling, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s chief executive, said: “Simon has played a pivotal role in driving forward the Society’s work not only with our showcase events, the Great Yorkshire Show and Countryside Live, but also our activities year round in support of the farming and rural industry.

“This has been one of the busiest periods in the Society’s history with many high profile projects coming to fruition. Simon has been the ideal person to oversee these changes and his resonance with Society’s aims, his commercial acumen particularly as executive director of T & R Theakston Ltd, and love of Yorkshire have been a huge asset. The legacy of his leadership will be appreciated for many years to come.”

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society's shop and cafe opened at the Harrogate showground in 2009. Pic: Javan Pictures.

Over the last eight years, the Great Yorkshire Showground has become established as a leading UK events venue and is synonymous with showcasing the best of British agriculture through its annual shows.

Improvements to the showground in this time have included the building of Society’s headquarters, the Regional Agricultural Centre, in 2009 and its award-winning shop and café, Fodder. A £10m exhibition hall was completed last year, while a forge, caravan park, new roads, car parks and improved drainage infrastructure have all been added.

Mr Theakston’s successor is no stranger to the Society. The Society’s official history notes that GL Fox MP of Bramham Park was among the founder members in attendance at the Society’s inaugural meeting in York in 1837. Since then family members have taken various roles, including as president.

Mr Pulling said: “Nick has been a huge supporter of the Society and the Great Yorkshire Show for many years. I am look forward to working with him to continue the successful developments at the showground of recent years and I am sure we will benefit from his extensive knowledge and experience.”

Mr Lane Fox, who stages one of the UK’s top equine events, the annual Bramham International Horse Trials at Bramham Park, first became involved with the Society in 1987, acting as a steward at the Great Yorkshire Show.

He later became the main ring chief steward and joined the Society’s Council in 2005, becoming a Trustee in 2009. He has also served on a number of the Society’s committees.