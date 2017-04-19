Hospital products manufacturer submits plans for £2m research centre

The UK’s largest supplier of wet and dry wipes has submitted a planning application to build a £2m research and development centre, which will create at least 10 new jobs.

GAMA Healthcare’s proposed scheme, spread across 6,500 sq ft, is at North Dean Business Park in Greetland, Halifax.

Architect Fletcher-Rae has been hired to bring the company’s vision to fruition. The first step will be demolishing the former 1970s Riverside House to make way for the project.

Ben Battye, Fletcher Rae director, said: “The scheme, spread over two floors, will comprise an open plan office environment and cutting edge research laboratories, as well as auxiliary space for the production of test product samples.”

He added: “The new facility will house GAMA’s staff that have been working nearby in a temporary space in Luddendenfoot, since their previous workplace in Calderdale was badly damaged in the Boxing day floods in 2015.”

The new building will incorporate mock hospital rooms to replicate real life scenarios and will include a pilot plant to allow experimental small product runs.

Dr Guy Braverman, managing director and co-founder of GAMA Healthcare, said: “The new infrastructure we’re proposing provides a progressive permanent home and allots room for us to expand. In the first year of operation, GAMA Healthcare will be looking to recruit for at least 10 new positions.”

The firm, which has a head office in Watford, said the new centre would support its international presence, which currently includes offices in six cities across three continents. Its products, which are sub-branded Clinell, Carell and Cleanall, are in every NHS hospital and are sold in 60 countries worldwide.