Host of animals in collision near Allerton Park

Drivers and a menagerie of animals were involved in a two vehicle collision on the A1 (m) near Allerton park.

Three people along with two dogs, two falcons and an African Eagle Owl were involved in the collision between a car and caravan, which was left overturned on the A1 Southbound between Boroughbridge and the A59 last night (Wednesday, September 20).

While all avoided injury one of the responding officers, Sergeant Paul Cording of the Roads Policing Group, tweeted that he had been 'left feeling like Dr Doolittle'.

Left with a black box containing the owl which the owner could not transport following the accident he managed to secure temporary accommodation with a nearby animal rescue.