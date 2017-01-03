House fire may have been 'deliberate'

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fire at a house in Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield, that they believe may have been started deliberately.

Nobody was injured in the blaze on Tuesday December. at 9pm, which damaged the kitchen of the house, but officers want anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 1101 of December 13.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.