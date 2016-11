A house was struck by lightning in Yorkshire during the early hours.

Firefighters were called to Windy Hill in Ingleton at 02.10am today (Friday) following reports of a lightning strike.

The strike damaged electrics and the chimney of the bungalow, which was under construction.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The fire crew carried out an inspection of the scene, treated the owner for shock and advised him to contact an electrician."