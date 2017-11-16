How do I get to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium?

Heading to see your team play at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium?

If you are planning a trip to see a game at the famous ground, here's all you need to know!

Where is it?

Hillsborough is located in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield, north west of the city centre. It is a few miles from the city centre and Sheffield railway station.

The postcode for your sat nav is S6 1SW.

How do I get there?

Walking from the railway station is not really a feasible option as it is a very long walk.

Your best bet is by public transport or taxis, with a taxi rank directly outside the railway station.

By tram

The best way to get to Hillsborough is via Sheffield Supertram. There's a tram stop at the railway station, plus plenty of places in the city centre where you can catch one from. Take the yellow line in the direction of Middlewood. Get off at stop Leppings Lane, from where it is a few minutes walk to the stadium. A conductor is on every tram so there is no need to buy a ticket before you board. Trams are every 10 minutes (peak), 20 minutes (off peak).

The tramstop at the railway station is at the rear of the station (follow the tram signs from the central footbridge).

There are Supertram park and ride sites at Meadowhall Interchange (address Barrow Road S9 1EP), Nunnery Square (Sheffield Parkway, S2 5DH), Middlewood (Middlewood Road, S6 1TQ) and Halfway (Eckington Way, S20 3GW) which can all be used to catch trams.

By bus

Buses to Hillsborough depart from the Interchange, which is across from the railway station. Leave the station by the main entrance, bear slightly right, cross the main road in front of you and follow the signs for the Interchange along the covered walkway. You can take bus 53 (to Ecclesfield/Parson Cross), or bus 77 (to Chapeltown). The ride takes about 15 minutes

Air

The nearest airport is Robin Hood Airport at Doncaster.

How do I get in touch with the stadium?

Telephone: 03700 20 1867

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sheffieldwednesday/

Twitter: @swfc

Where are the pubs for away fans?

The Railway Hotel on Penistone Road on the main A61 that runs by the stadium admits away supporters.

The Norfolk Arms, The Red Lion and The New Barrack Tavern also welcome fans from further afield.

Other hostelries in the area include the Hillsborough Hotel and the Rawson Spring.

Otherwise alcohol is available to visiting supporters in the away section of the ground.

How do I get there if I'm driving?

Leave the M1 at Junction 36 and follow the A61. Postcode for your sat nav is S6 1SW.

Where do I park?

There is some street parking if you arrive early, although some roads near to Hillsborough are permit only.

There are some unofficial car parks along the A61 and a car park directly behind the Kop called the Wednesdayite car park open to fans of both teams. Post code is S6 1QE.

Enjoy your day out in Sheffield!