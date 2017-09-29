How has North Yorkshire responded to the Police and Crime Commissioner's fire service push?

The results are in for a consultation launched by the North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner to gauge support for a move to oversee the fire service in the county.

More than 2,400 people participated in the survey undertaken by NYPCC, Julia Mulligan, which drew to a close last Friday. A majority of 1,403 people, around 55 per cent of the total number of people, gave their backing for her to take on overarching legal responsibility and oversight for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

An additional 393 people, around 15 per cent of the total, also opted for the single employer option which also could see Mrs Mulligan gain significant powers over the fire service.

Mrs Mulligan said: "I am heartened that so many people got involved in my consultation and had their say. This is all about improving the service to the public and ensuring we continue to properly protect people into the future.

“What’s more, with only 30 per cent of the total preferring to retain the Fire Authority, it is clear that there is great appetite for change to improve the way the fire and police services work together. People have consistently told me that this makes a lot of common sense. For example, it’s a nonsense that there are two HQs in the same town, when we could be sharing.”

The survey was split between residents and members of staff from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and North Yorkshire Police, with 2,341 members of the public and 208 members of staff. Broken down between the groups the results do show a tighter result for the office of NYPCC among staff.

While an overall 41 per cent of the staff voted for her preferred governance model, 39 per cent backed her instead taking a seat within the current system of the fire authority.

Earlier this month Mrs Mulligan's case was rejected by North Yorkshire County Council and the City of York, with Harrogate Borough Council Cabinet also voicing concerns over the state of the case.

Despite the majority secured through the survey she will next face taking her business case to an assessment by the Home Secretary for a final decision, the results will be added when this is submitted for mid-October.