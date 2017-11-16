How I do get to Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium?

Heading to see your team play at Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium?

If you are planning a trip to see a game at the famous ground, here's all you need to know!

Where is it?

The Keepmoat Stadium is located in the Lakeside area of Doncaster, about two miles from Doncaster railway station.

Postcode for your sat nav is DN4 5JW

How do I get there?

Walking from the railway station is a reasonable stroll - approximately 20-30 minutes, depending on your pace.

As you come out of the station turn right and then keep straight on this road (the A 6182 Trafford Way) and you will eventually reach the stadium complex on your left. Following the brown signs for Lakeside and Stadium will get you to the ground.

There is a taxi rank directly outside the railway station.

By Bus

From around two hours before kick off there is a dedicated shuttle service from Doncaster Interchange bus station. This is Route 75X and runs every 10 minutes direct to the Stadium. It leaves stand C6 and the journey takes less than 10 minutes depending on traffic. The bus stops in a lay-by at the Ground close to the Ticket Office and after the match leaves for Doncaster Interchange from the same place.

Buses to the Keepmoat Stadium depart from the Interchange, which is adjacent to the railway station. Follow the signs leading towards Frenchgate and buses. For further details call Traveline on 01709 51 51 51.

Air

The nearest airport is Robin Hood Airport at Doncaster.

How do I get in touch with the stadium?

Telephone: 01302 764 664

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doncasterroversfc/

Twitter: drfc_official

Where are the pubs for away fans?

As the stadium is on the outskirts of town, there is not much choice in the way of pubs.

The nearest is the Lakeside, a Beefeater outlet near Stadium Way.

There is also the Belle Vue Bar at the stadium itself, which admits away fans.

Many fans drink in the town centre and popular pubs include The Railway, Tut 'n' Shive, The Angel and Royal and The Gate House.

Otherwise alcohol is available to visiting supporters in the away section of the ground.

How do I get there if I'm driving?

From the A1(M) join the M18 eastbound at Junction 35 (signposted Hull) or from the M1, join the M18 eastbound at Junction 32.

Once on the M18, leave at Junction 3 and take the A6182 towards Doncaster (the stadium is well signposted from Junction 3 and is about one and a half miles away). You will pass a retail park on your left and then at the next island (which has the Lakeside Pub visible behind it) turn left onto White Rose Way. The Lakeside Shopping Centre is now on your right (the stadium is located directly behind the shopping centre). At the next island turn right onto the industrial estate and after passing the Tesco distribution centre on your right, turn right at the bottom of the road and the stadium is further down on your left.

There are just 1,000 car parking spaces at the stadium, which will mean that for the bigger games, parking will be at a premium. There are 60 parking spaces reserved for disabled fans, which must be booked prior to matchday. The cost of parking at the stadium is £5.

Alternatively, a number of firms on the nearby industrial park, offer matchday parking at around £3-£4 per vehicle. If you happen to arrive a couple of hours before kick off then there is also some free street parking to be had in this area.

Enjoy your day out in Doncaster!