How much houses in Leeds and Sheffield will be worth in 10 years

House prices in Leeds will rise by two-thirds in the next ten years and in Sheffield by a third, despite the current post-Brexit slump, estate agents have forecast.

The price of an average property in Leeds in 2027 will be £291,845, compared with £174,401 today, Emoov said. In Sheffield, buyers can expect to pay £200,180.

Across the UK, growth is predicted to be around 56 per cent, fuelled by large gains in Nottingham, Oxford and the Scottish and Welsh capitals, where prices will more than double.

But in Newcastle, any rises are likely to be in single figures.

The predicted growth comes in spite of a stagnated market that has seen monthly prices rise of just 0.37 per cent in the last year - around half the pre-referendum figure.

Analysts said they had based their forecasts on the assumption that the slow rate of growth would continue.

Emoov’s chief executive, Russell Quirk, said the results demonstrated that the outlook for buyers remained good.

He said: “Although these recent slower rates of price growth are unlikely to persist going forward, this research demonstrates that the outlook would still be rather positive and far from the apocalyptic prophecies many have talked the market down with since the Brexit vote.”