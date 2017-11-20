Howzat? Yorkshire and Leeds top charts for sales of cricket equipment

An online sports retailer has revealed that Yorkshire customers are placing the majority of UK orders for cricket equipment.

Ahead of the start of the Ashes series, Net World Sports analysed postcode data from shoppers and found that Yorkshire topped the charts when it came to customers' registered delivery addresses.

And it's unlikely the orders are going to Yorkshire-based England stars Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Gary Ballance - it's thought the majority of nets, pitch covers, scoreboards and bowling machines are being bulk-bought by amateur cricket clubs and schools.

When the data was narrowed down to cities, Leeds came second in the orders table, behind only London.

Net World Sports' Chris Owens said:

“There’s a famous old saying in cricket, ‘Strong Yorkshire, Strong England’, so perhaps the county topping our alternative league table will prove a lucky omen for Joe Root and his team Down Under this winter!

“Along with our football equipment, cricket is one of our most consistently-popular product ranges, and with both the UK and Australia in particular catching a dose of Ashes fever we’ve definitely detected an increase in orders these past few weeks. Clubs and schools here in the UK are already getting their plans in place for next summer, while the new season is now in full swing in the southern hemisphere.”

Most orders per county:-

1. Yorkshire

2. Surrey

3. Lancashire

4. Kent

5. Essex

6. Sussex

7. Middlesex

8. Hampshire

9. Gloucestershire

10. Warwickshire

Most orders per city:-

1. London

2, Leeds

3. Birmingham

4. Bristol

5. Manchester

6. Sheffield

7. Croydon

8. Reading

9. Edinburgh

10. Cambridge