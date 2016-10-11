Huddersfield man, 21, killed in crash near Holmfirth

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a car in West Yorkshire yesterday evening.

The man, from Huddersfield, suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been travelling along the road in the direction of Holmfirth when his motorbike collided with a Kia Ceed.

The crash happened in Luke Lane, near the junction with The Waterside.

Sergeant Carl Quinn, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with our investigation.

“This was a tragic incident, where a young man died, and we are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw either the motorcyclist or Kia Driver prior to the incident.”

Contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log number 1342 of 10 October.