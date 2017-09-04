Huddersfield man “traumatised” by late night street robbery

A man had his pockets searched by robbers as he walked along a Huddersfield street late at night.

The victim was walking along Willow Lane towards Saint John’s Road in the Hillhouse area of the town at 12.30am on Thursday last week when the robbery happened.

When he passed the Greenway, he was approached by two males and one of them asked for him to hand over his personal items. One of the men then searched his pockets and took off with what they could in the direction of Saint John’s Road.

Detective Constable Simon Thomas of Huddersfield CID, said: “This has been a traumatic time for the victim and I am asking anyone with any information which may assist in identifying the suspects to come forward.”

Both males were of medium build and about 5ft 10ins tall. One was white, the other was black.

Witnesses are asked to call Huddersfield CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170401262