Huddersfield motorcyclist, 57, killed in East Yorkshire crash

A MOTORCYCLIST from West Yorkshire has died in an accident near Market Weighton in East Yorkshire

The 57-year-old man from Huddersfield died at the scene of the collision on the A614 near Easthorpe Wold, Market Weighton at 2.53pm yesterday (Thursday April 6).

A white Vauxhall Vivaro van was driving from the Shiptonthorpe area in the direction of Bridlington when a black Suzuki GSX 750 collided with the rear of the van.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "The family of the man have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the driving of the van or motorcycle prior to the collision – including people travelling to and from the South and West Yorkshire areas."

Anyone who can help is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 317 of 06/04/17.