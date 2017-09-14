Huddersfield MP claims Today programme is being 'destroyed' by presenters Sarah Sands and Nick Robinson

Sarah Sands and Nick Robinson are "destroying" the BBC's Today programme, an MP has claimed, hours after the broadcaster's chairman said politicians should do more to defend journalists subject to abuse.

The Yorkshire Post says: A fair hearing - In defence of BBC's Nick Robinson after Huddersfield MP's personal attack

Labour's Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield) hit out at the programme's new editor and the presenter despite saying he loved the BBC.

During Culture questions in the Commons, Mr Sheerman said: "I love the BBC, even when Sarah Sands, the new editor of the Today programme, and Nick Robinson seem to be destroying that programme at the moment."

Culture Minister Matt Hancock replied: "As for the Today programme, I thought Nick Robinson's broadcasts from Silicon Valley yesterday were superb and it's all about the interesting changes that are going on in the world and in the economy through AI and digital.

"And I thought that it was another excellent direction for the BBC to be taking."

It comes after the corporation's chairman Sir David Clementi said politicians should not "stand by and watch" while journalists were subjected to "increasingly explicit and aggressive" abuse.

He said: "Politicians cannot stand by and watch - they must confront any abuse, and make it clear that it is intolerable.

"The journalists of the BBC, when abused simply for doing their job, should know they have the determined support of the board to stamp it out."